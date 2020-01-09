The Prime Minister has approved the appointment of Philip Galea Farrugia as deputy Attorney General.

Dr Galea Farrugia, 42, graduated as a lawyer in 2001 and worked in private practice until 2010 when he joined the AG’s office, specialising in criminal law and prosecution. He led the prosecution in several trials and represented the Office of the Attorney General and the government in various international fora and conferences.

In October 2013, Dr Galea Farrugia was appointed assistant Attorney General and head of the Department of Criminal Law and Prosecution. Since July 2017, he has represented Malta on the Eurojust judicial agency.

Dr Galea Farrugia is married and has a son.