‘BOV signatures’ is the latest addition to the BOV mobile suite of services that replaces the physical securekey currently used to log on to BOV internet banking and authorise transactions.

With ‘BOV signatures’ clients will be able to log on and authorise their internet banking transactions by using this new feature through their smartphone.

All clients need to do is download the BOV mobile banking app free of charge from Google Play Store or App Store to start using their ‘BOV signatures’. Current BOV mobile app users can already make use of this service, and users who have not logged on to the BOV mobile app for some time will be prompted to update their application on first login. BOV mobile is now also protected with fingerprint authentication, adding another level of security to this service.

Customers who still prefer to use a physical securekey are kindly asked to visit their BOV branch to replace their old securekey with a new one. The new physical securekey will carry an annual fee of €10 for personal customers. ‘BOV signatures’ through BOV mobile on the other hand, is free of charge.

The current black BOV securekey will be disabled on September 14, in line with the Payment Service Directive 2. PSD2 is a European directive offering more protection for consumers by enhancing security for online banking and thereby reducing fraud. Both the digital and new physical securekeys have enhanced features and higher levels of security in line with this directive.

For further information, visit bov.com, contact the BOV customer service centre on 2131 2020 or e-mail customercare@bov.com.