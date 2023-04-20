People who are concerned about some of the rampant overdevelopment that is threatening the island now have another tool, thanks to Din l-Art Ħelwa.

The NGO has created DLĦ Alert, an online tool which enables members of the public to send their objections against planning applications through the website, by providing their name and email.

The process is simple and straightforward, making it easy to submit an objection which is generated automatically – and will ensure that the public is kept abreast of developments.

DLĦ Alert gives details of the application, along with relevant information about the deadline for objections, and its status.

DLĦ said the public has. over the year.s shown great interest in supporting initiatives that expose over-development and abuse of the local built and natural environment.

This portal will act as an effective tool allowing the public to be involved in protecting the environment.

To develop the tool, DLĦ tapped into the Voluntary Organisations Project Scheme (VOPS) run by Ministry for Inclusion and the Malta Council for the Voluntary Sector, which was used to grow its networking capacity.

It received €20,000 to fund part of the costs of developing this platform – as well as conduct online marketing on social media to promote DLĦ’s efforts in engaging with the public to inform them of objections to specific planning applications.

The NGO has a team – the Heritage and Environment Protection sub-committee – which scans development applications and sends representation and prioritises those of most concern for appeal and court action.

The sub-committee is assisted by various professionals working on a pro-bono basis, enabling it to tackle far more than its financial resources would otherwise allow.

In 2022, DLĦ filed 1,500 development objections – close to a third of which concern proposed development in Gozo – but would have filed more if it had more resources to cover the considerable costs involved in seeing the objections through, to court action if necessary.

It has also won some notable cases – such as the validity of local plans which stopped the development of the former Tattingers nightclub in Rabat – which help to establish that applications must abide by the rule of law.

The tool can be accessed here.