The news that new standards are to be introduced in residential care homes for the elderly is a most welcome development.

In this age of the coronavirus, it is of course to be expected that enhanced infection control will form part of these standards.

COVID-19 seems to have been brought under control in these homes but only after a major outbreak took 15 lives among residents in a small number of them. Several members of staff have also been infected, although there have thankfully been no reported fatalities among them.

It must have been a terrifying time for all, residents, their families, the personnel, managers and public health officials included.

While mistakes must have been made, the renewed efforts to keep the virus at bay seem to have paid off, with only a handful of active cases remaining. It is now crucial that lessons are learnt from the report to be drawn up about the outbreaks.

Caring for the elderly is about much more than physical health though. Another welcome direction being taken by the social care standards authority in upgrading standards is in mandating greater consultation with residents and relatives on aspects of their care, ranging from nutrition to treatment, as Times of Malta reported yesterday https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/elderly-home-residents-set-to-get-a-say-in-decisions.825766.

The fact that this measure was even deemed necessary is actually a sad reflection of the poor attitudes towards the elderly that linger in society. It is obvious that the great respect which ought to be accorded to the aged is missing if they have little say in their own care.

There is much that can be improved in care homes and this aspect is central. It is about time that residents are treated more as individuals – with their own particular needs, desires, eccentricities, predilections and, yes, aspirations – rather than being regimented into the one-size-fits-all approach that seems to dominate in care homes across the island.

If this new standard – of giving residents a greater say in their own care – is to be taken to its logical conclusion, it would entail a major shift in practice for homes in general.

It would mean residents being allowed greater freedom (barring a pandemic, of course) to pursue any life-enhancing interests they may have had before being placed in a home, whether it was keeping a pet or going for walks outside.

It would mean enabling them to cling on to anything that gave them some purpose in life before they were encased in a bland, boring room, whether it was cooking, fixing things or practising a hobby.

These are just random examples to illustrate a point: that the life of a residence-bound elderly person often becomes staid, devoid of meaning and, indeed, lifeless.

Many care home residents are still able-bodied enough, and of sound-enough mind, to do many of the things they are deprived of simply because they are now in a care home setting.

All this is easier said than done, of course. It would entail an expanded model of care, a more expensive one and one that would probably require a bigger staff-to-resident ratio as well as more training and a new set of management skills. But if the social care standards authority is heading down the path of greater consultation with residents, it represents a possible future scenario.

This is a path certainly worth exploring if we are truly interested in improving the well-being of our elderly population and treating them with the full respect and dignity that all would agree they deserve.