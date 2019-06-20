Tankship Management Limited, the marine and technical arm of The Virtu group of shipowning companies, has appointed Gaetano Mallia (left) as director of the company. Captain Mallia, a Master Mariner, has had a long career at sea; he was Master between 2000 and 2007 when he joined Virtu as Marine Superintendent.
Tankship Management Ltd is currently contracted to EMSA, the European Maritime Safety Organisation for the deployment of a Stand-by Oils Slip Recovery in the Central Mediterranean.
Captain Mallia is the company’s DPA, designated person ashore, and CSO, company security officer, in terms of International Maritime Organisation regulations.
