Neil Maniscalco has been appointed director at DFK Malta Audit Ltd, joining directors Emanuel Farrugia, David Farrugia and Joseph Camilleri.

Neil Maniscalco

Maniscalco joined DFK Malta in August 2018 and is principally involved in managing audits for both local and foreign clients. He has accumulated practical audit knowledge and experience across various industries, including manufacturing, retail and wholesale, hospitality, property and IT.

In 2010, Maniscalco joined as a student worker within the audit department of one of the ‘Big 4’ audit firms and, after successfully completing the B. Accountancy (Hons.) degree from the University of Malta in 2012, he joined on a full-time basis.

During this time, Maniscalco was involved in assisting and managing the audits of some of Malta’s largest groups and companies. He was also involved in the full scope asset quality review on one of Malta’s main banks, carried out on behalf of the European Central Bank. He garnered international experience through a secondment in Luxembourg, whereby he was involved in a variety of audit assignments of private equity funds.

DFK Malta was established in February 1990 as Farrugia, Farrugia & Co. Its offices are situated in De Paule Avenue, Balzan. It joined DFK International as a correspondent firm in April 1993 and became a full member in September 1998.

DFK Malta now provides various services to a broad range of clients in all major sectors.

