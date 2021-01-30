Dun Anton D’Amato has been appointed director of the Church’s migrant commission, replacing Mons. Alfred Vella who led the organisation for 17 years.



Vella has now been tasked with leading the Archdiocese of Malta’s marriage office.



D’Amato graduated with a law degree from the University of Malta in 2009 and went on to study for the priesthood two years later. He graduated with a theology degree in 2019, having been ordained as a priest one year prior. D’Amato started his pastoral work as the chaplain at the Junior College.



The migrant commission he now leads will also feature Ibtisam Sadegh, Etienne Fenech, Rachel Taylor-East, Marija Zahra and Rose-Anne Abdilla as members.



The commission, which was previously known as the emigrants commission, was established in 1950 to help Maltese migrants and their families as they settled abroad. Its free counselling, advice and protection services are now available to all those affected by migration as it seeks to help migrants live dignified lives and integrate into Maltese society.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us