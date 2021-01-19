Fr Anton D’Amato has been appointed director of the church's Emigrants and Refugees Commission, taking over from Fr Alfred Vella.

The appointment was announced by the first director, Mgr Philip Calleja, who is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the laying of the foundation stone of Dar L-Emigrant, his brainchild.

The foundation stone was laid on February 10, 1971 by Prime Minister George Borg Olivier and the large building, just outside the Upper Barracca Garden in Valletta, continues to perform its role to this day.

In a statement announcing the appointment, Mgr Calleja thanked all those who had worked in the commission and in Dar l-Emigrant over the past decades and regretted that a celebration could not be held for now owing to the pandemic.

Mgr Calleja recalled how the church's work for emigrants started from a room in Palazzo Carafa, where advice was given to Maltese migrating to Australia, Canada and other countries. He was involved in that service as a newly-ordained priest in 1953, with the members of the Catholic Action. He became director in 1958.

Services increased over the years, including English language lessons and the Single Young Women Migrants Scheme.

Services moved to Dar l-Emigrant in December 1972 and the commission helped in the setting up of the Maltese American Association, the Friends of Australia Association and the Migration Museum. It also helped in the provision of radio programmes.

Services to refugees arriving in Malta started in 1983 and in 1987 the commission became a partner of the United Nations High Commission for Refugees. One of its members, Charles Buttigieg, became Refugees Commissioner.

The commission had helped set up 20 localities for the accommodation of migrants.