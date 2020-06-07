Stephen Cachia has been appointed director of Lasallian Education in Malta with effect from September. The appointment was made by the Malta Trust of the Brothers of the Christian Schools. Cachia will succeed Br Martin Borg and Br David Mizzi, the outgoing directors of De La Salle College, Cottonera, and Stella Maris College, Gżira, respectively.

As director of Lasallian Education, he will be working closely with the heads and senior leadership teams at both colleges. He will also be responsible for the educational programmes offered by the Lasallian Institute as well as for the La Salle Retreat Centre at Santa Marija Estate, Mellieħa.

Cachia, a former Lasallian student, has served in top posts across the local educational sector, including those of principal of a state college, principal and CEO of the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology (MCAST) and, most recently, director-general at the Ministry of Education.