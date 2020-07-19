PwC Malta has announced the appointment of Michelle Agius and Joanne Saliba as assurance directors and Angelique Spina as advisory director.

David Valenzia, territory senior partner at PwC Malta, said: “I am very proud of these new appointments and I wish all three every success in their new roles. This is a great achievement not only for the individuals themselves but also for our people and our firm.

“In a world of constant disruption and change, we continue to help clients reimagine the possible and solve complex business problems. The appointment of the new directors, who will complement the breadth of our experience and specialist expertise, demonstrates our continued commitment to our clients to create the value they are looking for, by delivering quality services. I believe that Michelle, Joanne and Angelique will continue to contribute to the firm’s success and to add value to our clients and to the market.”

Agius joined the firm in 1987 after reading for a Bachelor of Accountancy degree at the University of Malta. She is actively involved in the assurance service line with a special interest in assignments relating to international structures and insurance.

Her client portfolio includes local groups of companies and global companies with interests in Malta. She also gained audit experience through secondment to PwC Milan. She also participated in quality reviews in London, Athens, Limassol and Gibraltar.

Saliba joined PwC Malta’s assurance line of service in 2002. She holds an honours degree in accountancy from the University of Malta, is a fellow member of the Malta Institute of Accountants and a Certified Public Accountant with a practising certificate in auditing.

She has been involved in financial services clients since she joined the firm and she has specialised exclusively in investment management since 2006. She has also gained audit experience through secondments to PwC Washington and PwC Milan. She is responsible for many of the firm’s asset management clients.

Spina joined the firm’s assurance practice in 2000 following completion of a Bachelor of Accountancy at the University of Malta. In 2004, she was seconded to PwC offices in New York and Boston, before moving to the advisory practice.

She has extensive specialist corporate finance services experience, has advised on some of the major local real estate projects and has been involved in the valuations of companies with portfolios of extensive real estate assets. Her client portfolio covers a wide range of industries including retail, hospitality, health, online gaming and manufacturing.