PwC Malta has further strengthened its leadership with the appointment of Claudine Attard as advisory director, Francesca Fenech as TLS director and Nadia Mifsud as assurance director. These admissions took effect on July 1.

David Valenzia, territory senior partner at PwC Malta, said: “I am very proud of these new appointments and I wish all three every success in their new roles. These latest appointments reflect our ongoing commitment to invest in experienced and senior professionals across key disciplines.

“The appointments will ensure we remain in the very best position to service new and existing clients, which is particularly important as many businesses try to recover from what has been a very challenging 18 months.

“I believe these appointments will continue to contribute to the firm’s success, experience and innovation to deliver sustained outcomes and build trust.”

Attard has over 20 years of management consultancy experience, supporting both public and private sector organisations. Starting her career in 1998 as a consultant with the Management Efficiency Unit, she supported in the coordination of negotiations related to Malta’s accession to the EU.

Attard joined PwC in 2005 and has advised clients in different areas such as strategy, operating model design, change management, project management, and performance improvement, among others. Between 2016 and 2018 she worked as an organisation design and change management subject matter expert at PwC London.

She holds a Master of Science in Organisational Change and Development from the University of Manchester and a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) in Management from the University of Malta.

Mifsud joined the firm in 2005 after successfully completing her accountancy degree at the University of Malta, and has been involved in financial services clients since joining. She is currently responsible for many of the firm’s asset and wealth management clients.

Our commitment to invest in experienced professionals

Mifsud has also worked at PwC Milan and Luxembourg where she strengthened her experience in the asset management sphere. Her portfolio includes local clients in the hospitality sector and international group structures.

She also delivers various training courses both as part of the firm’s internal learning and education programme, as well as external training delivered to clients. She is a member of the Malta Institute of Accountants and a certified public accountant (CPA).

Fenech joined PwC Malta in 1999 after obtaining her degree in Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) in management from the University of Malta. She is responsible for providing corporate services to many of the firm’s international clients, which range from trusts, foundations to companies operating in different industry sectors.

As part of her role within the firm, Fenech assists clients with their ongoing compliance obligations in terms of Maltese law and provides advice on various corporate matters. She is a member of the Institute of Financial Services Practitioners and was part of its marketing and ethics sub committee.