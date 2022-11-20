Vivian Corporation has appointed three new directors, Denise Borg Manche, Yan Grima and Sarah Wismayer, who will be joining Vivian Gatt, Stephen Gatt, Elena Tanti Burlò and Joanna Gatt on the board of directors. This is in line with the company’s strategy to be future ready.

The shareholders, board of directors and employees at Vivian thanked outgoing managing director Joanna Gatt for her years of leadership, dedication and service to the company. Gatt took over the helm in 2017 as the first woman managing director, taking Vivian to the realisation of its vision as a specialised healthcare company.

She will still retain an active role within the company, consulting in key areas such as public affairs and market access, regulatory and quality affairs, and ESG. She is also a member of the Vivian executive committee.

Gatt has passed on the baton to Borg Manche, who is the new managing director. Borg Manche brings 20 years’ experience in the healthcare sector and has held important managerial roles within the company, namely healthcare marketing manager, as well as having managed Vivian’s Tender Business Unit since 2009.

The company is celebrating its 70th anniversary

Her expertise and dedication led to many corporate achievements for Vivian, especially within the public sector. Borg Manche’s appointment will see Vivian moving into its third generation as a family-run business, in the year in which the company is celebrating its 70th anniversary. She is also chair of the Vivian executive committee.

Grima is Vivian’s new general manager and director. A pharmacist and marketer by profession, he joined Vivian in 2008 as a product specialist with Roche Diagnostics and Pfizer Consumer Healthcare, and moved on to head the marketing unit from 2015. One of Grima’s key roles will be business development for Vivian. He is also vice chair of the Vivian executive committee.

After many years of service as a director and also previously as managing director, Lawrence Gatt has retired from his directorship to be replaced by Wismayer, who is a key member of Vivian’s operations team and heavily involved in Vivian’s relocation to the new environmentally-friendly Vivian hub in Marsa, which is expected to take place in Q1-2023.

Wismayer has been working with the company for 30 years, starting off within the accounts department. Before her pivotal role in operations, she worked in the field of retail. She is the secretary of Vivian’s executive committee.

The three appointments form part of Vivian’s succession plans, professional development and strategy to develop a young and vibrant leadership team as the company embarks on its 2030 mission.