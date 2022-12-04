Recruitment agency VacancyCentre (VC) has expanded its portfolio of vacancies with the launch of a discipline aiming to meet clients’ evolving needs.

The new discipline, namely operations, specialises in roles within administration, marketing, human resources, customer service and support and sales and business development.

In the past year, VC has seen an increase of vacancies within these categories and due to its commitment to offering its clients a comprehensive service, this was a natural step forward for the company. VC has built a strong database of experienced candidates within such fields and is already successfully servicing clients through recruitment.

Senior recruitment consultant Francesca Buhagiar was recently promoted to senior manager at VC. Her appointment comes after six years working as a recruiter. In her new role, she will be responsible for leading the strategic direction and operational process of the recruitment business, leading a team of recruitment professionals, as well as assisting candidates with their next career move and delivering the best talent solution to VC’s portfolio of clients.

Buhagiar said that “the recruitment market is volatile and constantly evolving. Through operations, we are repositioning ourselves within the market to offer a service that saves time and resources for both clients and candidates by having their recruitment needs met by one agency, while still providing a specialist approach”.

The VC team strives to bring together leading employers and career seekers and looks forward to continuing to expand its client portfolio and pool of candidates within finance, compliance and technology.

For more information about VC, the services it offers to employers or to register your interest as a candidate, visit its website on vc.mt.