More than 100 shops and businesses are offering discounts to residents in Malta and Gozo aged 60 and over as part of a new Kartanzjan scheme.

Announcing the scheme on Tuesday, Active Ageing Minister Michael Farrugia said that, so far, 49 companies and around 102 shops are offering discounts ranging from five to 20% for all Kartanzjan holders.

Farrugia said that over a quarter of the population is aged 60 and over, and such a scheme will help improve the elderly's standard of living.

The scheme is indefinite and companies or businesses that wish to join can do so at any time. The list of businesses taking part and their latest offers will be constantly updated by the department.

“Through this scheme, senior citizens can benefit from discounts at restaurants, hotels, jewellery shops, clothing and footwear stores, perfumeries and even supermarkets,” primary CEO Renzo Degabriele said.

He said that seniors can now even enjoy discounts at places such as Esplora and the National Aquarium, which they can visit with family members.

Minister Farrugia said that the scheme gives new life to the Kartanzjan and encourages the elderly to remain active. He added that while shops and businesses are currently closed, the elderly will get to enjoy their discounts when the COVID-19 situation improves.

Non-essential shops and services are closed until April 11 to control the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Farrugia said that a booklet will be published soon to show all the services offered by the Department of Active Aging and Community Care.