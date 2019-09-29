A new and exciting division – Focused Knowledge Limited – has been set up at Famalco Group’s headquarters in Attard.

The division is the company’s creative brain, having been tasked with managing the daily online output of a wide array of brands managed by the group. The team finds itself preparing all forms of media for businesses operating in various sectors such as fresh produce trading, logistics, investment partnerships, property development, real estate services, retail and hospitality, marketing and communication, mobility, business solutions, energy and engineering and earthworx.

The in-house team consists of creative individuals with knowledge of graphic design, videography, animation, search engine optimisation, content creation and marketing strategies. With the daily task of handling all creative and communicative work of the many brands that form part of the group, team members of FKL have acquired a keen understanding and gained insight into the needs, guidelines and standards for a number of brands, both internationally and locally. Brands handled by the team are those within the group’s portfolio and include Harley-Davidson, Domino’s, SsangYong, Fahrenheit Freight Forwarders Co. Ltd, Century 21, Fruitland, Coldwell Banker, Fritz Energy & Engineering, KTM, Husqvarna, iGO and Right Cars.

Team members of FKL are tasked with the responsibility of understanding each of these brands well. This vital understanding of industry guidelines and standards serves to benefit each individual, giving them the necessary experience to broaden their creative horizons and welcome on board any new challenges.

With Famalco Group open to new opportunities and ready to invest its efforts into new endeavours, team members of FKL are on the alert and ready to develop methods of portraying each individual brand’s vision.

For more information, call 2339 2339 or visit www.Famalco.Net. FKL is a marketing and communications business unit within Famalco/Building Businesses.