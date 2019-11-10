A new Domino’s outlet has opened in Fgura. This is the pizza franchise’s third store in Malta.

In an effort to maintain the same high standards set by the brand’s outlets in Birkirkara and Qawra, the new Fgura store aims to expand on the promise of adding new delivery areas, now including Fgura, Paola, Cospicua, Vittoriosa, Kalkara, Żabbar, Santa Luċija, Tarxien, Bulebel, Senglea, Żejtun and Albert Town. Customers will of course also retain the option to dine inside the establishment itself or order take-away food.

Along with the new store, Domino’s Malta has introduced the Philadelphia crust option for customers to readily add onto their pizza orders. A global favourite among many of Domino’s international pizza branches, the Philadelphia crust promises to make every part of a Domino’s pizza the best part.

Famalco Group’s director and co-founder Hermann Mallia said: “The implementation of new Domino’s outlets across Malta is always a top priority. We’re proud of how well our customers have received us these past three years, and we want to repay their support with the convenience of a new outlet and a new option.”

For more information, call 2144 2144 or visit www.dominos.com.mt. Domino’s Malta is a retail and hospitality business unit within Famalco/Building Businesses.