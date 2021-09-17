Malta's cash-for-passports scheme financed a new drugs awareness campaign, the government said on Friday.

In a statement, the government said the educational campaign will seek to answer basic questions such as ‘how do you realise your child is using drugs?', 'What are the side-effects of different types of drugs?', 'How accessible are drugs in Malta?' And, 'How can you distinguish between one drug and another?'.

The campaign, entitled ‘just facts Malta’ aims to raise awareness about drug abuse on the island.

It is mainly targeted at youths and will see a Facebook page set up to spread the word.

A website, justfacts.gov.mt will also be launched where visitors can read up and also ask questions.

Alex Muscat announced the scheme on Friday. Photo: DOI.

In brief remarks, Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon thanked the National Addiction Advisory Board for drafting the campaign on a scientific and educational basis.

Citizenship Parliamentary Secretary Alex Muscat said the Malta Community Agency, involved in Malta’s cash-for-passports scheme, had invested €90,000 into the project.