New DS Automobile driver-monitoring technology could help save as many as 50 lives a year.

The systems, which are set to become mandatory on all new EU cars by 2022, use driver-facing cameras combined with vehicle positioning sensors to determine if the person behind the wheel is suffering from fatigue.

Vince Clisham, DS head of product, said: “Distracted and tired drivers are a serious safety threat on roads across the UK and it is the cause of thousands of accidents a year, with some ending in fatalities.

“This serious issue can benefit from the latest technologies available, which is why we have made our DS driver attention monitoring technology available across the range on DS 7 Crossback. Coupled with DS night vision and DS active LED vision, DS Automobiles is able to lead the way on improving the safety on the roads.”

Since 2015, there have been 4,000 accidents and 150 fatalities caused by driver fatigue in the UK. DS hopes that through the widespread use of its technology, 50 lives a year could be saved on the UK’s roads.

The DS driver attention monitoring system keeps track of driver attention levels and maximises the window in which a driver can be warned against drowsiness and is then able to take preventative steps.