The demand for electric-powered vehicles of all types has skyrocketed. Two-wheel transport is on the rise in Malta and is going through an electric transformation. Traffic, air quality and environmental awareness are all contributing to a significant shift in consumer behaviour.

The Silence family of e-scooters provides the optimal solution for individuals and companies alike who are looking for a low-cost, high-quality and zero-emission mode of transport.

Silence is Europe’s biggest specialist EV manufacturer and is dedicated to creating the best e-scooters to help transform urban eco-mobility.

All Silence e-scooters are just like a conventional scooter: simple twist-and-go throttle and front and rear brake levers.

All models come with a selection of driving modes (ECO, City and added Sport mode on the S01 and S02) as well as a reverse gear. But there’s much more to the Silence experience, with the rider enjoying the effortless performance and a superb planted and stable ride due to the low centre of gravity.

The Silence family offers four models which combine exceptional performance with everyday practicality.

S01 is targeted at urban commuting and everyday trips. Equivalent to a 125cc motorbike, it’s engineered for the city, with agile performance and ample carry-on space. A 5.6 kWh battery and 7kW motor deliver a range of up to 133km, 0-50km in only 3.9 seconds and a limited top speed of 100km/h. Prices start from €3,150*.

S01+ features a 5.6kWh battery and 9kW motor to deliver a range of up to 133km, 0-50km in only 2.9 seconds and a limited top speed of 110km/h. Prices start from €4,800*.

S02 LS (low speed) is ideal for young riders, those who never exceed 45km/h and the more budget conscious. This all-electric moped sits nicely in the popular 50cc band. With a 2kWh battery and 1.5kW motor, this model comes with all the clever design advantages and customisation choices of the other models and will travel up to 52km on a full charge. One can upgrade to the 5.6kWh battery and travel up to 149km on a full charge. Prices start from €900*.

S02 HS (high speed) is the ideal partner for fleets, delivery services and business use. Also sitting in the 125cc band, it offers an agile performance and excellent carrying capability. It is fully customisable with a wide range of business accessories to suit all needs. Prices start from €2,100*.

S03 has three wheels to give a triple boost to your business. The model has the same features as the S02, but has a greater load capacity and stability thanks to its two rear wheels. Its features make it the ideal choice for delivery or courier services.

What makes Silence stand out?

Be Power battery pack

The scooters are powered by a lithium-ion battery system. Its ingenious ‘click-and-go’ release portable battery and innovative trolley system allow charging to take place at any 240V socket – at home, at the office or anywhere else.

There is nothing as simple as charging the battery – extract it, plug it in and let it load while you continue to enjoy your plans. Silence e-scooters can even recharge their own battery while on the move, through the regenerative braking system, which generates energy as you slow down.

Apart from using the battery pack to power your scooter, the energy stored can be used to feed other electronic devices such as a laptop and smartphone through its Silence Inverter.

Connectivity

Silence e-scooters come ready connected to an app. Through the Silence App, available for both Apple and Android devices, you will always be connected to your smart scooter.

With the app, you’ll know where your Silence electric scooter is all the time. It allows you to open or lock the seat automatically (under which you will find a safety lever to release or latch the battery).

You can see the state of charge for your battery and get alerts on the temperature of the vehicle and other important elements.

It also allows you to get statistics on the CO2 saved on each of your journeys.

You are also able to plan and follow routes with Google Maps.

Reverse gear

Silence scooters are the only ones to feature a reverse gear, offering full manoeuvrability and making the scooter easy to handle. This is activated by pressing the green button on the left handlebar.

Regenerative CBS brakes

The S01 comes standard with a combined braking system (CBS): the left lever brakes both wheels and the right lever brakes the front wheel and activates the regenerative brake system to help brake and recharge the battery.

