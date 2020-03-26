As Government announced further restricting measures for most merchants and retail operators, eCabs has launched a new delivery service to assist all shops classified as ‘non-essential’ who are closed for customers, but who still need their goods delivered.

The new service, which also has the eCabs customary pre-booking service option, primarily aims at offering deliveries with reasonable and realistic rates including fixed prices on a zone by zone basis and operated through a specially developed eCabs platform created purposely for merchants.

Purchasers will be contacted one minute before the delivery is going to be completed with the delivery being dropped at the doorstep, in line with the principle of social distancing.

The system benefits from the newly launched eCabs standard, centrally-controlled operating procedure of consistent vehicle sanitisation, utilising hospital grade viral disinfectant to ensure peace of mind. The company is also operating within the strict guidelines being issued by the health authorities.

Interested merchants may contact eCabs on 2138 3838 for further information or click here for sign-up.