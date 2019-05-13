Ernest Sullivan, managing director of Malta Motorways of the Sea and CEO of Sullivan Maritime Ltd, welcomed guests to the annual Grimaldi Group summer event in Malta held at the Hilton Quarterdeck.

Mr Sullivan introduced Dr Eugenio Grimaldi, line manager Italy – Malta Short Sea Services of Grimaldi Group, who addressed the clients, service providers and local authorities.

Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects, Ian Borg, as well as Italian Ambassador Mario Sammartino, were among the distinguished guests. The Grimaldi Group is focused on creating a shared value for the communities in which it operates, while reducing environmental impact and operating in a sustainable way.

This is attainable through the development of long, stable and positive relationships with the group’s partners. Developing and implementing innovative projects contributes to the improvement of the transport sector as a whole. Increasing the capacity of the ships means responding to market needs.

Malta Motorways of the Sea/Grimaldi Group are proud to have served the Maltese maritime industry and the country’s economy for 14 years through their EU – Regular Liner Shipping service that is backed by a fleet of modern ro-ro vessels that guarantee a ‘Just In Time’ service all year round. The Grimaldi Group registered an incredible growth of more than 50 per cent in volumes during the last five years.

Today, MMOS/Grimaldi Group offer very competitive freight rates and the highest quality of maritime services to/from Malta through the network of Short Sea Shipping Services and weekly maritime connections with daily service from/to Genoa, Livorno, Salerno, Catania, Brindisi and Ravenna, among several other ports.

The Grimaldi Group has recently undertaken a massive investment programme in retro- fits for their vessels; such works are granting the group a yearly saving of almost one million tons of CO2, with reblading intervention on 38 vessels and five vessels have benefitted from Re-bulb works.

The Grimaldi Group has also invested in new buildings. From May 2020 it will take delivery of 12 giant hybrid ro-ro vessels, equipped with large lithium-ion batteries to guarantee zero emissions in port. Apart from the great advantage of the zero emissions in port, these new vessels will also have double the load capacity of the existing vessels in service taking in over 500 trailer units. This will result in the maximisation of the economy of scale where vessels will double their revenue intake while maintaining running costs.

The group exceeded a turnover of €3 billion in 2018. An incredible result achieved thanks to its long-term investments, its corporate belief in ‘Together we are better’ and ultimately as a result of the continued support and trust from its clients and local operators.

The Grimaldi Group, Naples is represented in Malta by Sullivan Maritime Limited. For more information, visit www.sullivanmaritime.com or call 2299 5110.