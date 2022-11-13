The Malta International Organ Festival is returning for the ninth consecutive year in a series of concerts showcasing renowned international artists and choirs. The festival is taking place between November 19 and December 6 in several churches and theatres across Malta and Gozo.

The festival begins with a grand opening concert on November 19 at 8pm at the Jesuits’ church in Valletta.

The concert’s highlight will be Vivaldi’s Gloria sung by the Kiev Baroque Consort female choir according to Vivaldi’s original score, as it was sung by his girls’ choir back in the 18th century. The all-female choir from Kiev will perform under the baton of Nancy Milesis Romano.

Two other pieces will accompany the concert’s Vivaldi highlight: oboist Ismaïl Mourtada will perform Albinoni’s Oboe Concerto Op. 9 No. 2, and the festival’s artistic director Joseph Lia will sing a string of sacred arias.

On November 20, organist Frantisek Vanicek from the Czech Republic will perform pieces from the early music period up until the 21st century at Gozo’s Cathedral dedicated to the Assumption in the Cittadella.

Bernhard Gferer from Austria will give a solo organ concert featuring works by J. S. Bach, Mozart, Gigout, Dubois and Guilmant on November 23 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, St Julian’s.

A festival highlight is the NDSF 5th Anniversary Concert on November 25 at St John’s Co-Cathedral Valletta.

Adolf Alejo from Mexico will conduct the Rheinberger Organ Concerto No. 2, Op. 177, a concerto for organ and orchestra that’s probably being performed in Malta for the first time.

Alejo will also play the solo violin in Respighi’s arrangement of Tomaso Antonio Vitali’s Chaconne in G minor. The concert will also comprise solo organ pieces by J. S. Bach and one of Malta’s prominent composers Christopher Muscat.

Concertgoers will witness a rare sight –that of an organ being played on the Manoel Theatre stage

Liliia Pechenkina, the organist who won last year’s festival competition, will perform the organ solos, and baritone Joseph Lia will sing arias from oratorios for bass, including the Großer Herr und starker König from J.S. Bach’s Christmas Oratorio.

Organist Mattias Gieson and cellist Thomas Wall will give an organ and cello concert on November 26 at St Theresa Church, Cospicua.

On November 29 is another festival highlight in which Svetlana Vladimirovna will perform Mussorgsky’s Pictures at an Exhibition on Organ at St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral, Valletta. This suite of 10 piano pieces is Mussorgsky’s most famous piano composition and a showpiece for virtuoso pianists.

A students’ concert will be held on November 30 at St Helen’s Basilica, Birkirkara, followed by The Spanish Golden Era and Beyond solo organ concert with Augusto Belau on the organ on December 1 at Għaxaq parish church.

Organ at St Paul’s Anglican Cathedral.

Michael Mages (on the organ) and Semjon Kalinowsky (on the viola) will perform in A Journey Through Europe on December 2 at the Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema, where the organ has recently been restored by Robert Buhagiar. December 3 will see the Christmas Prelude organ and trumpet concert with Franco Cefai and Jason Camilleri at St Mark’s church, Rabat.

A grand closing concert, Amore Sacro – Amore Profano, featuring Italian musicians Roberta Mameli (soprano), Luca Oberti (on the organ) and Noelia Reverte Reche (on the viola da gamba) will take place on December 6 at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta.

This is the first time that the organ festival is using the Manoel Theatre as one of its locations. Singer Mameli is known for her charismatic stage presence and occupying major roles in international performances. Concertgoers will also get to witness a rare site – that of an organ being played on the Manoel Theatre stage.

The Malta International Organ Festival runs from November 19 to December 6. Visit maltainternationalorganfestival.com for the full programme. Tickets can be bought from ticketline.com.mt and the Manoel Theatre booking office.