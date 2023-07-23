Malta Sotheby’s International Realty has unveiled its Property Portfolio Magazine ‒ Volume VII, featuring a handpicked selection of properties, exclusive lifestyle content and insightful content from renowned experts.

The latest edition of the magazine also takes a glimpse into the history, culture and international business practices of Malta.

“Our 10-year anniversary edition of the Property Portfolio Magazine is a bespoke collection of captivating properties, lifestyle and business content, that represents the pinnacle of refined taste. Each page is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and our dedication to providing our discerning clients with an unrivalled experience,” Malta Sotheby’s International Realty director and joint owner, Michael J. Zammit, said.

Distributed through Malta Sotheby’s International Realty’s extensive network, the 128-page magazine is accessible to prominent businesses, property developers, esteemed embassies and carefully curated local partners. It also reaches beyond the shores of Malta, embracing a worldwide audience of luxury connoisseurs and influential buyers, including the homes of international VIP clients by utilising the brands global network of 1,075 offices spanning more than 81 countries and territories.

“The Sotheby’s International Realty’s global network unlocks a world of opportunity for our esteemed clientele and this special edition of the portfolio unveils an exclusive selection of properties that not only entice local buyers but also captures the attention of high-net-worth individuals and investors worldwide. By connecting remarkable properties with a global audience, the magazine offers an unparalleled platform for high-end real estate investment and international lifestyle exploration,” Zammit says.

Among others, the magazine includes features about the art of winemaking, bespoke stays at a five-star hotel and the world of art.

One can secure a copy by logging on to www.maltasothebysrealty.com/portfolio and sign up to receive a complimentary copy.

If you have a property you would like to sell, get in touch with Malta Sotheby’s International Realty to list your property and enjoy an unrivalled marketing experience. Contact them on +356 2010 8077, view their website on www.maltasothebysrealty.com or visit them at their officed located on the Portomaso Marina and the Tigné Point Pjazza.