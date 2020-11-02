Pope John Paul II’s visit to Gozo 30 years ago is commemorated by two articles in the October edition (no. 1,021) of Il-Ħajja f’Għawdex which was published recently.

On more topical notes, a local outbreak of an infectuous disease in the 19th century is revisited, and current football champions Nadur Youngsters are the subject of a full-page article. A recently-published book on the history of Gozo lace is reviewed.

Other articles deal with events attended by new Gozo bishop Anton Teuma, biographies of members of the clergy who passed away, part two of a series on the cult of St Joseph, paintings in Xagħra basilica, spiritual reflections, diocesan news, religious topics, satire and philately.

The front cover features a photo of a rare Saracenic arch carved in local stone in the Citadel with the facade of the humble chapel of St Joseph in the background.

Other photos in the magazine include a 1918 image of the then-fishing village of Marsalforn and another showing a row of quaint doorways in the village of Għasri.

