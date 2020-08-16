The latest edition of the science journal of the Malta Chamber of Science – Xjenza Online – featuring articles by national and international authors, has recently been issued and is available as open access.

One article describes how the harmful environmental effects of excess manure produced in Malta can be reduced. Burning manure at very high temperatures changes organic nitrogen into inert nitrogen gas, which mixes with the naturally occurring nitrogen gas naturally abundant in the air we breathe.

In another study paper, air pollution has been shown to increase the risk of lung collapse, a relatively common occurrence in young men, especially smokers and asthmatic people.

Residents in the harbour areas are more likely to develop this condition. Data from the Environmental Resource Agency (ERA) shows that there are increased pollutants such as particulate matter and nitrous oxides in such areas.

A third original paper evaluates the effectiveness of an extended but temporary local network of seismic stations on the Maltese islands to efficiently monitor seismic activity; to determine the seismic source; and to eventually contribute to the seismotectonic interpretation and seismic hazard assessment. The results of this investigation are instrumental for the future installation of permanent seismic stations on the Maltese islands to improve the network of earthquake detection stations in the central Mediterranean.

Authors of original research papers are welcome to submit them to be considered for publication in Xjenza. The editor-in-chief is Cristiana Sebu.

The journal may be accessed at the website below.

www.xjenza.org