Articles about various research studies recently conducted in Malta on themes ranging from mathematics and medicine to economics and social sciences, are included in the latest edition of Xjenza Online, the Malta Chamber of Scientists’ science journal, which was recently published.

The front page of Xjenza Online

In one research project, researchers from the Aquaculture Directorate at Fort San Luċjan attached GPS trackers to five turtles, three of which were injured, to track their movement patterns for periods ranging from 92 to 292 days. Sea turtles are extreme migrants of the Mediterranean, typically travelling about 13,000 kilometres in a year, and with such great distances, one would expect that limb injuries pose a grave threat to the animals. Astonishingly, the research found there was not much difference between the distance they travelled by the five turtles. The finding suggests that sea turtles are able to migrate normally when they are given time to rehabilitate from injury.

Map of the route taken by Alison. Photo: Xjenza Online Map of the route taken by Carmine. Photo: Xjenza Online Map of the route taken by Doris. Photo: Xjenza Online Map of the route taken by Janis. Photo: Xjenza Online Map of the route taken by Tama. Photo: Xjenza Online

Another article reports on a project in which researchers used mathematical methods to understand price multiplier effects in Malta.

Other articles report on research in the sphere of medicine. One project looked into how elastomers, a rubber-like material, can be used in orthopaedic (bone) implants. The researchers concluded that although the use of elastomers is still in its infancy, it has huge potential to replace joints or rebalance weight distribution. In another article, mathematicians used a statistical method – frailty models – to identify the risks of aortic (heart) valve replacement.

In studies related to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr Sheriseane Diacono and her colleagues found that 88 per cent of healthcare workers in Malta experienced an increased level of stress during the pandemic. And in a study by Dr Anne-Marie Agius and her colleagues on the impact of the pandemic on the teaching of dentistry, it was found that although online teaching was widely adopted, students had a decreased level of hands-on skills essential for dentists.

Xjenza Online is a free, open access journal that seeks to make science research in Malta more accessible to fellow researchers and citizens. Contributions in any fields of science, technology and social sciences and humanities are welcome. Researchers are invited to submit their articles through the website below.

www.xjenza.org