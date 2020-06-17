A new educational institute of reference for the Mediterranean - the MACTT (Mediterranean Academy of Culture, Technology and Trade) - has been licensed by the National Commission for Futher and Higher Education.

All training activities carried out by the MACTT are based on universal principles and values such as the harmonious and balanced growth of communities for the real well-being of people.

These values, until now supported by cultural and non-profit events organised by the affiliate MACTT NGO’s members, will become the basis of new training courses that will disseminate the best skills to deliver to the international community of the new millennium a new heritage of professionalism and human capital.

MACTT said it will initially focus on languages and new technologies: both are basic tools for breaking down cultural barriers, improve relationships and share common goals.

Several short and long term training projects were also underway in strategic sectors to conceive, design and build new professional skills for the future.

The academy’s motto is "Let's build your Future together - We make the difference".

It will create a network of relationships and partnerships with other training and culture protagonists in the Mediterranean.

It has already signed an agreement on technological and digital innovation and the promotion of university exchanges with the Department of Informatics of the University of Salerno.

It has also become an agency of the International University for Peace of Rome, a structure delegated to represent the UN University for Peace - UPEACE in South East Europe, the Middle East, the Mediterranean basin and North and Sub-Saharan Africa.