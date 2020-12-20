The Embassy Valletta Hotel has just opened its doors and is welcoming guests in its 81 four-star superior rooms.

The hotel is located in Valletta’s iconic Strait Street and in close proximity to all places of interest, making it an ideal spot to explore the city. Its design offers a combination of modern and contemporary features in a cosy atmosphere, providing an aura of comfort and casualness.

The hotel’s luxurious and spacious rooms include a mix of deluxe rooms and family suites, together with superior rooms that boast breathtaking views over the city and Marsamxett Harbour.

An energising breakfast is served on the hotel’s rooftop terrace – a unique space to start one’s day or witness spectacular sunsets above the city with panoramic views stretching to Mdina and beyond.

Guests staying at the Embassy Valletta Hotel can also experience the rooftop heated infinity pool, which can be enjoyed at any time of the year.

The focus of all activity is, however, the elegant, bright and comfortable courtyard, where one can meet at any time of the day and taste an array of light culinary delights and cocktails.

The Embassy Valletta Hotel also features top conference facilities equipped with the latest technology and a dedicated events team tasked to deliver seamless businesses experiences.

Guests can also de-stress and keep active during their stay in the hotel’s fitness room.

Hubert Debono, general manager of the Embassy Valletta Hotel, said: “We want to provide our guests with a fresh and inviting atmosphere where they can enjoy an unforgettable stay in the heart of Valletta. The Embassy Valletta Hotel is the perfect starting point for a unique discovery journey of Malta’s capital. We’ve combined the city’s quintessential charm with a contemporary sense of style to meet and exceed the expectations of our guests.”

The opening of the Embassy Valletta Hotel is the final stage in the complete renovation project of the Embassy building in Valletta. The project has been driven by the vision and passion of one of Malta’s leading architects, Martin Xuereb and his team. They have managed to achieve the seemingly impossible design according to the Embassy’s vision of retaining the pre-existing building envelope and height while at the same time incorporating Valletta’s largest hotel with all its facilities, six boutique cinema theatres, as well as Agenda Bookshop, Costa Coffee, Bingo Hall, Dean Gera Hair Salon and AKI Restaurant.