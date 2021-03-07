Certain electrical products, such as domestic appliances, televisions and light bulbs, are required to have energy labels. These labels inform consumers about the energy efficiency and other information regarding these products. Hence, consumers can choose products that use less energy and get more value for their money.

New energy labels

Since March 1, new energy labels can be seen in stores and online on the following products: fridges and freezers, including wine storage fridges, dishwashers, washing machines and washer-dryers, and electronic displays, including televisions. As from September 1, they will also appear on light sources. Other products will have their energy labels rescaled in the coming years.

Energy efficiency scale

The old energy labels have an energy efficiency scale ranging from class A+++ (green), the most energy efficient, to class G (red), the least efficient. Due to technological advancement, most products have an energy label with classes A+++, A++ or A+. This was confusing for consumers to choose among the most energy-efficient products. Hence, new energy labels were created, with a fixed scale, from class A (green) to class G (red); and removing classes A+++, A++ and A+.

Products with the old energy labels have had their energy efficiency class shifted to a lower class with the new energy labels, due to the rescaling. This change does not mean that the products were downgraded in quality or that they consume more energy, but that their scale has been adjusted. There is no direct link between the energy efficiency classes of the old energy labels and those in the new ones. For example, class A+++ products may fall into several classes under the new label.

The intention is to have class A of the new energy labels, initially empty, so manufacturers continue to develop products that are more energy efficient than those currently on the market.

Other differences

Another difference between the two labels is the introduction of a QR code. When scanned by a smartphone, it will lead you to the European product database (EPREL), where there is additional information on the product.

The rate of energy consumption in the new energy labels is calculated per year, per 100 cycles or per 1,000 hours, depending on the product. This rate was adjusted for dishwashers, washing machines and televisions, so consumers can relate better the energy consumption to their own product usage.

The pictograms in the new energy labels, some of which are new or adjusted for better understanding, give additional information, such as the water consumption, spin efficiency and noise emissions.

Saving money

The new energy labels can help consumers save money by choosing a less energy consuming equipment by comparing labels of different product models. Also, they motivate manufacturers to improve their products using advanced and energy-saving technologies. This is beneficial to consumers, their health and the environment.

For more information on the new energy, visit https://mccaa.org.mt/Section/Content?contentId=3612.

This information has been provided by the Technical Regulations Division of the MCCAA.

