Volkswagen is introducing a new entry-level version of its new Golf hatchback.

It is powered by a 109bhp 1.0-litre petrol engine with a six-speed manual gearbox, and is offered exclusively with the Life trim level.

With this engine, the Golf is capable of going from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in 10 seconds with a top speed of 126mph (203km/h). Fuel economy is registered between 49.6 and 53.3mpg, while CO 2 emissions are 121-129g/km.

With the Life trim, the Golf gets 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, front and rear parking sensors and keyless start. Inside, there’s a digital instrument screen, 10-inch infotainment system, adaptive cruise control and a variety of safety systems.

Elsewhere in the Golf range, engine options include two variations of a 1.5-litre petrol unit and two 2.0-litre diesels. A mild-hybrid version of the 1.5-litre engine is also available, which uses a small electric motor to help reduce running costs and emissions.