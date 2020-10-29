Ronald Koeman threw his arms around Lionel Messi and in that moment, all seemed well again, Barcelona toasting the resignation of Josep Maria Bartomeu as president on Tuesday by beating Juventus 24 hours later.

“This was our best performance of the season,” said Koeman shortly after, having just seen Messi score a penalty to cap a 2-0 win in Turin, which sent his side top of their Champions League group after two games played.

