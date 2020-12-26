A newly-launched property agency is offering customers the opportunity to rate their estate agent, in what it says is part of its effort to reverse negative perceptions about the sector.

Jerome Estate Agency says its clients will be able to rate agents as well as the company itself, based on the service they receive. Users can rate agents or the company using a five-star system.

Founder and CEO Jerome Mamo.

“We employ genuine, down-to-earth people,” said founder Jerome Mamo. “Our aim to change the perception of the industry from negative to positive.”

The agency is developed using a franchising model with its first branch on Żabbar Road, Fgura, run by an experienced agent with 15 staff members who are currently working remotely.

Mamo, who set up the agency after branching out from a family business, said that while the COVID-19 pandemic made it a less than ideal time to start a new company, there were advantages to that, too.

“The company structure, its policies, property management system and website are now of a higher quality than they would have been otherwise, as more time went into them,” he said.

Mamo said the company would be committing 5 per cent of profits to charity and would price match with any competitor.