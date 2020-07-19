RE/MAX Malta hosted a ceremony this week to recognise the new estate agents that have completed and passed their final exam of the RE/MAX Accelerator Programme.

The Accelerator Programme is a 15-day certification made up of modules that cover every aspect of the real-estate agent’s role. This programme is the standard, mandatory entry-level training course that qualifies individuals to join RE/MAX Malta.

“Our continuous market research has enabled us to look at the expectations of our consumer, analyse the competence gap and develop this course based on market knowledge and the imminent licence syllabus,” RE/MAX Malta co-founder Jeffrey Buttigieg said.

The programme includes the knowledge that every real estate agent needs to successfully get started in the sector, including details of recent FIAU legislation, Planning Authority rules and regulations, the RE/MAX customer service standards, communication and negotiation skills, buying and selling procedures, business planning, how to list a property correctly and how to develop the right mindset.

The Accelerator Programme commences every first Monday of the month and is completed by the end of the same month. It was developed to allow agents to hop-on every Monday, thus accommodating anyone that joins the company during the month.

New agents are also supported throughout their ongoing months within the company and are coached on an individual basis.

Speaking about this, Mark Ellul, RE/MAX Malta’s academy manager, said: “We are extremely happy with the progress that our new agents go through. Our thorough recruitment process is leading to a high number of new agents completing the course.”

Ellul explained that the company has a rigid recruitment process, during which applicants go through an important screening period to help them understand if they have the right attitude and values to match the RE/MAX Malta culture.

And it doesn’t stop there − the 15-day Accelerator Programme is just the start of the learning path agents takes when joining RE/MAX Malta. After a few months of monitoring, agents move on to the Total Immersion Programme – a nine-week course that delves into far more detail. Beyond that, they then have the opportunity to complete more advanced training, while accessing e-learning opportunities and the RE/MAX University.

“We encourage our team to keep learning and bettering themselves at every stage, and this is what gives us the edge in the sector,” Buttigieg concluded.

Following very positive past editions, RE/MAX Malta will organise another ‘60 Minutes with RE/MAX’ webinar on August 6, to help people understand what a career in real estate is really like.