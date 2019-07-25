Incoming EU president Ursula von der Leyen's European Commission will meet her gender balance target, with 13 women and 14 men leading the bloc's new executive.

The lineup was announced on Monday, the day before von der Leyen is to assign roles to the nominees chosen by the governments of 27 EU members.

The former German defence minister had stated before inviting EU capitals to name their candidates that she hoped to achieve gender balance in her top team.

Many countries did not send in two names as requested, but enough qualified women were nominated to allow her to name the EU's largest female contingent yet.

"This follows a series of formal interviews President-elect von der Leyen held over the past weeks with each of the persons suggested, " her office said.

Malta's nominee is former Equality and European Affairs minister Helena Dalli.

On Tuesday, von der Leyen will assign portfolios to each, after which member states and the EU parliament must approve the list.

Britain has not nominated a commissioner, as Brussels assumes that Brexit will take place on October 31, one day before von der Leyen takes office.

Who are the nominees?

Austria: Johannes Hahn

Belgium: Didier Reynders

Bulgaria: Mariya Gabriel

Croatia: Dubravka Suica

Cyprus: Stella Kyriakides

Czech Republic: Vera Jourova

Denmark: Margrethe Vestager

Estonia: Kadri Simson

Finland: Jutta Urpilainen

France: Sylvie Goulard

Germany: Ursula von der Leyen

Greece: Margaritis Schinas

Hungary: Laszlo Trocsanyi

Ireland: Phil Hogan

Italy: Paolo Gentiloni

Latvia: Valdis Dombrovskis

Lithuania: Virginijus Sinkievicius

Luxemburg: Nicolas Schmit

Malta: Helena Dalli

Netherlands: Frans Timmermans

Poland: Janusz Wojciechowski

Portugal: Elisa Ferreira

Romania: Rovana Plumb

Slovakia: Maros Sefcovic

Slovenia: Janez Lenarcic

Spain: Josep Borrell

Sweden: Ylva Johansson