Incoming EU president Ursula von der Leyen's European Commission will meet her gender balance target, with 13 women and 14 men leading the bloc's new executive.
The lineup was announced on Monday, the day before von der Leyen is to assign roles to the nominees chosen by the governments of 27 EU members.
The former German defence minister had stated before inviting EU capitals to name their candidates that she hoped to achieve gender balance in her top team.
Many countries did not send in two names as requested, but enough qualified women were nominated to allow her to name the EU's largest female contingent yet.
"This follows a series of formal interviews President-elect von der Leyen held over the past weeks with each of the persons suggested, " her office said.
Malta's nominee is former Equality and European Affairs minister Helena Dalli.
On Tuesday, von der Leyen will assign portfolios to each, after which member states and the EU parliament must approve the list.
Britain has not nominated a commissioner, as Brussels assumes that Brexit will take place on October 31, one day before von der Leyen takes office.
Who are the nominees?
Austria: Johannes Hahn
Belgium: Didier Reynders
Bulgaria: Mariya Gabriel
Croatia: Dubravka Suica
Cyprus: Stella Kyriakides
Czech Republic: Vera Jourova
Denmark: Margrethe Vestager
Estonia: Kadri Simson
Finland: Jutta Urpilainen
France: Sylvie Goulard
Germany: Ursula von der Leyen
Greece: Margaritis Schinas
Hungary: Laszlo Trocsanyi
Ireland: Phil Hogan
Italy: Paolo Gentiloni
Latvia: Valdis Dombrovskis
Lithuania: Virginijus Sinkievicius
Luxemburg: Nicolas Schmit
Malta: Helena Dalli
Netherlands: Frans Timmermans
Poland: Janusz Wojciechowski
Portugal: Elisa Ferreira
Romania: Rovana Plumb
Slovakia: Maros Sefcovic
Slovenia: Janez Lenarcic
Spain: Josep Borrell
Sweden: Ylva Johansson