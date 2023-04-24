A new body, the Union of European Clubs (UEC), launched on Monday saying its aim was to represent “small and medium-sized” football clubs in a landscape dominated by a rich elite.

The UEC was launched in Brussels, where it will be based, and said it intended “to give a voice” to around 1,400 professional clubs in Europe who, without being involved in any of UEFA’s three club competitions, do not have any proper representation among the sport’s governance.

The exact structure of the organisation remains vague as it is yet to appoint a management team or publish statutes.

However, the UEC claimed at its unveiling that 40 clubs from 25 countries had already joined up, with Premier League side Crystal Palace, Belgian league high-fliers Union Saint-Gilloise and Lokomotiva Zagreb of Croatia all at the launch.

