SACES, the Society of Architecture and Civil Engineering Students at the University of Malta, has just elected its new council.
The faculty-based, non-profit organisation is aimed at heightening the students’ university experience throughout the course, while bridging students within different streams together through a number of social and educational events.
The new SACES team is made up of the following members: president Kathryn Vella, vice-president Carla Cardona, secretary general Julian Vella, treasurer Karl Sammut, social policy officer Paula Scerri, PR officers Federica Formosa and Lara Grech, and events coordinators Andrea Azzopardi and Julian Cassar.
