Spazju Kreattiv is hosting Emma Fsadni’s first large-scale solo exhibition.

Conditioned Comforts shows the artist’s concerns with her generation’s state of being, enveloped as it is in 21st century soothing tools. Her interest in how man-made comforts impact her contemporaries’ existence is explored through abstract forms, muted colours and several installations, derived from in-depth interviews with friends and colleagues.

The term ‘conditioned comforts’ encapsulates man’s reliance on human-made forms of ‘comfort’; the word ‘human made’ is here interpreted in its literal materialistic sense, while also extending the notion of ‘human’ to the ‘self’, i.e. something self-made.

The juxtaposing nature of the words ‘conditioned’ and ‘comfort’ suggests that these familiar forms of ease are acquired through repe­tition making them uninnate. This leads one to question: if the pursuit of such comfort has to be produced or learnt, then just how comforting is it to our lives?

Curated by Margerita Pulé, the exhibition is on until September 5. For more information, visit www.kreattivita.org or visit the artist’s website at www.emmafsadni.com.