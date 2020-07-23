A new temporary exhibition is being inaugurated by the Gozo Minister at Il-Ħaġar Museum in Pjazza San Ġorġ, Victoria on Saturday at 7.30pm.

“From the heart of Gozo to the soul of Maltese literature” honours Pawlu Mizzi on the first anniversary of his death.

The numerous interesting photos and quotations are also included in the bi-lingual publication (number 8 in the Il-Ħaġar GEMS series) specially prepared for the occasion.

Events include a discussion (in Maltese) about his legacy on August 1 at 10am and Mass at St George's on August 5 at 6pm. This will be followed with the presentation and readings (in Maltese) of Mid-Dinja Ċkejkna Tiegħi - from Mizzi’s autobiographical writings.

The exhibition will run until August 25. It will be open seven days a week from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.