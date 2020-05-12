A new family park at the Żabbar ditch will be open to the public in a few weeks following an investment of €600,000.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli visited the project on Tuesday and said the park, spread over 40 tumoli of land, would be one of the biggest in the south.

“This will be the first project we will give the public after COVID,” she said.

The land had been abandoned until a short while ago with rubbish dumped there illegally.

One of the walkways in the new park at Żabbar. Photo: DOI

The park will be the responsibility of Parks Malta. Some 800 trees and bushes, including indigenous ones, have already been planted and the number is planned to go up to 1,300 within a few weeks, the ministry said.

Farrugia Portelli said it will include 18 picnic tables, swings, an amphitheatre for schoolchildren, and a cafeteria.

Parks Malta director-general Herman Galea said that minimal intervention was carried out to safeguard the existing environment and create more open and natural zones.