Mercury Towers by Zaha Hadid Architects and Scale Limited have announced the upcoming launch of Barlowes, a transformational fashion retail experience in the new, and unique shopping district opening its doors at Mercury in September.

Operated by Scale Ltd, Barlowes, is a joint venture between Bluerock and Bortex - two Malta-based retail market leaders, in the premium to luxury segment. Their combined portfolio includes over 180 brands, across five markets and 40 stores. Barlowes is set to revolutionise the local retail landscape with a distinctive and carefully curated luxury lifestyle concept for both men and women – the first of its kind in Malta.

Spanning over 1,820 square metres, Barlowes will be Malta's largest shop-in-shop concept, meeting the growing demand for more choice, more quality, and more diversity in the premium to attainable luxury segment. The brand selection has been meticulously curated to cater to a contemporary clientele, featuring the timeless elegance of Ralph Lauren, the sophisticated allure of Weekend Max Mara and the Parisian flair of Sandro and Maje. Perennial favourites Gagliardi and Michael Kors will feature alongside the British sophistication of Hackett, Paul Smith, and Barbour. Whether it is the adventurous spirit with Fjall Raven or the edgy, urban gentleman with Emporio Armani and Diesel or even the luxury resort customer with Vilebrequin and MC2 St Barth, Barlowes will cater to a discerning clientele from all walks of life.

With floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Triq San Gorg, Triq Gort, and the new public piazza at Mecury, Barlowes covers an entire floor lit by natural daylight. It is conceptualised to transform the way clients explore, express, and engage with fashion. The thoughtfully designed space showcases each brand's essence through bespoke concepts, celebrating individuality, innovation, and diversity. The general design philosophy allows each brand to speak its own language, while remaining true to the overall Barlowes experience and vision.

Barlowes will also feature a highly bespoke and discreet approach to service, breathing life into the concept and delivering a completely innovative and exclusive experience. The complete brand mix includes Ralph Lauren, Weekend MaxMara, Sandro, Maje, Lacoste, Barbour, Vilebrequin, Michael Kors, Paul Smith, Marc Jacobs, Pepe Jeans, Emporio Armani, Gagliardi, Hackett, Fjallraven, MC2 St Barth, Colmar, Diesel, Paul Smith, Max Mara Weekend, Longchamp, Gant, Fynch Hatton, New Balance and Happy Socks.

Beyond fashion offerings, Barlowes at Mercury Towers will also house Lowes Lounge, an aperitivo lounge concept. With its elevated status overlooking the piazza, this innovative space marries flavours with fashion in a sophisticated coffee and aperitivo bar. With its unique design combining high street shopping and a dedicated lounge concept, Barlowes at Mercury Towers is set to redefine Malta’s fashion landscape. This partnership promises to establish St Julian’s as Malta’s pre-eminent fashion destination, catering to the discerning needs of both residents and tourists.