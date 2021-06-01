Fast ferry services between Malta and Gozo were inaugurated on Tuesday, along with terminal buildings at both ends of the route which were completed at breakneck speed.

The first trips between Grand Harbour and Mgarr harbour will be made at 4pm.

The trip, which will cater for just passengers, will take 45 minutes between the two islands.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, who inaugurated the services at a ceremony, said this was an example how the government provided opportunities for everyone, and created activities that generated jobs and contributed to the economy.

The launch was held at the new Lascaris Wharf Terminal at Grand Harbour, with catamarans operated by the two competing companies - Virtu Ferries and Gozo Fast Ferries facing each other.

The terminal was built in a month by Infrastructure Malta along with another at Mġarr in Gozo. Transport Minister Ian Borg uploaded pictures to show the fast work done on the buildings, which feature ticketing booths, waiting areas, cafeterias and rest rooms.

Transport Malta issued an invitation in February for operators wishing to provide a fast ferry service, enabling competition on the route, after three failed attempts at a call for tenders for a single operator.

Costumers can now book a trip with either Virtu Ferries or Gozo Fast Ferry, with booking starting from today at 4pm Photo: Jonathan Borg

Abela said the new service will cut two hours of travelling time for Gozitan workers.

“This new service is a key work-life balance measure which will also reduce travel time, traffic and hazardous emissions,” he said.

He said the government had spent €5million on the facilities.

Prices

With the Gozo Fast Ferry, Gozitans can travel to Valletta and back for €4.50. Anyone with a Tallinja adult or student card can make the return trip for €7.99.

Children in possession of a Tallinja card, senior citizens and holders of EU Disability card can make the return trip for €3.99.

Infants up to four years old travel for free.

For those who do not own a Tallinja card can also book online through www.gozofastferry.com - or download the app. When purchasing a trip online, adults must pay €9.99, children €5.99, whilst Gozitan residents fare remains the same, at €4.50.

Buying a last minute ticket at the terminals will cost €12 for adults and €6 for a child.

Ceremony of the Fast Ferry terminal on Tuesday Photo: Jonathan Borg

Virtu Ferries Gozo provide a standard cost of a return ticket at €12 for adults and €6 for children. With a Tallinja card, the cost will go down to €11 for adults and €5.50 for children.

The fare for Gozo residents will be €5 for adults, €3 for children and for Gozo residents with a Tallinja card the return trip, €4.60 for adults and €2.70 for children.

Game changer for Malta and Gozo

Speaking during the launch, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said the fast ferry service is an investment for Gozitan workers and students who travel to Malta every day.

He said that the fast ferry will not only be used by Gozitans, but also will take more Maltese and tourists to Gozo.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, along with Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and Transport Minister Ian Borg at the ceremony Photo: Jonathan Borg

‘Fast Ferry provides new transport services for all’

The minister said that apart from the new sea service for Gozitan and Maltese, the government has also launched new bus services to complement the fast ferry service.

Route 300 will depart from the Lascaris/Ta' Liesse bus stop 10 minutes after the ferry arrives and lins to bus stops close to Junior College, University of Malta and Mater Dei Hospital.

Route X133, a new route, will offer fast ferry passengers a free shuttle service to and from the Valletta bus terminal.

The terminal at Mgarr harbour (Infrastructure Malta).