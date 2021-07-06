A new feast warehouse and a conference hall in Kerċem was inaugurated by parish priest Brian Meilak and the Għaqda Tal-Armar Madonna tas-Sokkors (Our Lady of Perpetual Succour) secretary Andrew Pace yesterday on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the society.

The inauguration forms part of the festivities being held to mark the feast in Kerċem on the second week of July.

The new warehouse is at the ‘8 ta’ Lulju’ complex after the old store-room was demolished to make way for a new pastoral centre being built on the initiative of the outdoor feast committee, together with the collaboration of the parish and Fr Meilak.

The conference hall is furnished with all facilities where meetings related to the feast, including administrative assemblies, will be held. Most of the work on the warehouse and hall were carried out by society members.

The name of the warehouse is ‘8 ta’ Lulju’, the date of the liturgical feast of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, while the hall is named after Salvatore Busuttil, who executed the titular painting of Our Lady found at the parish church.