Ferrari’s new 296 GTS has hit the road, bringing V6 hybrid power and a retractable hard top.

Sitting alongside the 296 GTB coupe, the GTS brings a convertible folding roof that takes 14 seconds to raise or lower at speeds of up to 28mph. When in place, a clear window section allows a direct view of the V6 engine, while when the roof is retracted a height-adjustable section of glass helps to reduce wind buffeting at speed.

Despite the change to a convertible layout, the overall look and feel of the GTS is remarkably similar to that of the GTB, with even the roofline silhouette maintained.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com