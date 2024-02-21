Ford has updated its Puma crossover, introducing a new exterior design and an upcoming fully electric version.

The look of the Puma now features a number of tweaks and changes, with the most obvious update being the positioning of the Ford badge within the front grille, rather than on the ‘nose’ as before. Around the back, the changes are far more minimal with the new Puma closely resembling its predecessor in this area.

It’s inside where things have been really altered, however. There’s now a 12.0-inch central display, which is combined with a 12.8-inch digital instrument cluster. They’re both larger than the ones you would’ve found on the previous Puma, too.

The infotainment system runs Ford’s latest Sync 4 software, too, while both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included as standard, as is wireless smartphone charging.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com