Ford holds a pretty enviable position in the pick-up market. Its F-150 is the best-selling truck in the States.

And sitting at the top of the Ranger line-up as the halo version is the Raptor. While only taking up a small fraction of Ranger sales, this toughened-up, sports-tuned truck still makes up for one in 20 pick-ups sold in Europe. Now Ford is back with a next-generation version, bringing a whole wealth of improvements.

This latest Ranger introduces a number of key upgrades, not least on the interior where a new 12-inch portrait touchscreen dominates proceedings.

But our focus is the Raptor. Showcasing its importance, it arrives on sale several months before standard Ranger models. It’s a sizable thing to behold, sitting noticeably higher up thanks to its tough Fox suspension setup, which has been re-engineered. There’s a new front locking differential to help with extreme terrain, while the key highlight is the arrival of a new, powerful petrol V6 engine.

