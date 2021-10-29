Ford’s upcoming Ranger has continued to be put through extensive off-road testing prior to its predicted launch in 2023.

First revealed in camouflaged form back in September, the Ranger has been put through a punishing level of testing to ensure that it meets all desired standards when it hits the road.

In fact, the new truck – which shares its underpinnings with the upcoming replacement for the Volkswagen Amarok – has already covered around 10,000km (6,213 miles) of desert driving, the equivalent of 1,250,000km (776,714 miles) of customer driving and the equivalent of 625,000km (388,357 miles) of off-road durability testing – all conducted at maximum load capacity.

