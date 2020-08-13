Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Wednesday that he believes the new format of the Champions League will level the playing field in their quarter-final with experienced European competitors Atletico Madrid.
Leipzig, founded in 2009, are in the Champions League’s knock-out stages for the first time in the club’s brief history and face Atletico on Thursday.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us