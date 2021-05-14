The 2021-22 Challenge League is set to be played on a new format following the MFA Exco’s decision to abandon this year’s championship has increased the number of teams competing in the championship next season.

Last season, the Challenge League was contested by 15 teams. However, with the championship brought to an early end by the MFA EXCO after the health authorities failed to remove the Legal Notice that banned organised sport, the second-tier of Maltese football is facing itself with the prospect of having 22 teams in the division next season.

This situation evolved as Senglea Athletic, Lija Athletic, Tarxien Rainbows and Żejtun Corinthians were relegated from the Premier League while Marsa and Pembroke Athleta were not promoted to the Premier League. On the other hand, Qormi were the only team to lose their status as they were the only side to have been relegated before the championship was stopped.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta