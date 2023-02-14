When it comes to the livelihoods of our fishers, the necessity to seek international cooperation is ever so important. The marine ecology within the Mediterranean Sea is affected by both the action and inaction of all parties involved. Without fostering alliances, we are less able to create a sustainable present for ourselves, let alone preserve it for future generations.

Over the years, the closest that we have come to a regional common ground is the promotion of research undertakings. The cross-border transmission of knowledge has pushed successive governments to develop the innovative policies needed to keep abreast of the challenges of the day.

The Mediterranean region has always been a melting pot of different cultures. Various empires, states and renowned individuals have left their indelible mark on their surroundings; an impact which has withstood the test of time and help define us even to this day.

Notwithstanding the centuries of strife, conflict and tragedies which have filled the annals of history, one truth has always managed to prevail over all: what separates us pales in comparison to what we have in common.

Our country has consistently supported all forms of multilateral engagement. We have always sought to promote peace, prosperity and progressive change.

In an ever-globalised world, where the challenges and threats that we face do not know state frontiers or national borders, the spirit of international collaboration remains a vital tool in our diplomatic arsenal.

Today, perhaps more than ever before, the government reaffirms the importance of sustaining and engaging with these international research efforts. The solutions they bring can bestow a more sustainable future for our fishers.

These efforts can also open additional avenues for economic growth which reduce, if not offload, any potential harmful effects to the surrounding environment.

Take, for example, the latest round of talks taking place among experts during the MEDSUMED initiative. This research programme seeks to understand the effects that invasive species, such as the blue crab, can have on our current maritime ecosystem.

It is also indirectly fostering a culture of dialogue between Malta and Tunisia, a collaborative spirit which can perhaps spill over to other countries from both the European and the African continents.

Not only can such an initiative seek to foster cooperation, it is also innovating new possible income streams for regional fishers.

It is as equal partners with other states and international partners that we can enact the transformative change needed for our fishers - Alicia Bugeja Said

Thus, it can propel current efforts by this government to ensure environmental and financial stability, both for the present generation of fishers and beyond.

Another initiative which may power further collaborative efforts in the future is the SIMTAP project.

This project is spearheaded by the EU Prima Horizon Initiative, whose funds are locally managed by the Malta Council for Science and Technology.

By bringing together seven different entities from five different countries, including Malta’s Fisheries and Aquaculture Department, this initiative is supporting each country’s circular economy efforts by transforming ancillary waste into commercial products.

This latest initiative is examining how the byproduct of certain fish feed can be repurposed to feed other types of aquatic organisms. Thereby, if upscaled to a commercial level, this process has the potential to reduce the waste produced by certain fish farms around our country.

Additionally, the cultivation of these marine species is also sought after by different enterprises in the pharmaceutical and cosmetics industries. The result of such a project, therefore, may lead to the creation of new economic niches, which can provide new employment opportunities for the next generation, further incentivising growth in our fledgling aquaculture sector.

The conclusive purport of these two initiatives is a certificate of competence for this government’s efforts over the past few months.

By supporting research and innovation, we do not just seek to maintain a stable economic forecast in our fishing and aquaculture sectors. We are leaving ample room for sustainable growth, ensuring further opportunities for a younger generation of fishers and researchers.

It is only hand in hand, as equal partners with other states and international partners, that we can enact the transformative change needed for our fishers.

We may be from different backgrounds, but it is our common maritime heritage that will stand the test of time and preserve a sustainable future for our fishers, Maltese or otherwise.

Alicia Bugeja Said is Parliamentary Secretary for Fisheries, Aquaculture and Animal Welfare.