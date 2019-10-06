CaterEssence has opened a new gastro bar in Paceville called OIA, right next to the George Hotel.

OIA is home to the scrocchiarella – a recipe with roots in antique Rome – which has a crispy bite, an airy bottom and a rustic look. It is a unique product that cannot be compared to pizza, has the characteristics of a focaccia but with more of a crunch. There are two bases to choose from and it can be served with toppings or fillings, in a sharing or single size.

OIA is also home to a wide range of beers, cocktails and homemade lemonades which can be nicely paired with a choice of bar bites.

Every Friday sees a different live band on OIA’s terrace, making the bar a great opportunity to meet up with friends or colleagues.

Pets are welcome on the terrace. Lunch offers and a happy hour session are available daily. The team at OIA is available to help clients plan any event tailor-made to specific needs. OIA is open seven days a week from noon to midnight.

CaterEssence forms part of the Vassallo Group of Companies. Visit www.oia.com.mt or call 7900 6679 for more information.